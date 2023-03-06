| Mukhra K Sarpanch Adds Another Feather To Her Cap Gets Chosen For State Level Award

Gadge Meenakshi added another feather in her cap after being chosen for a state-level award for her commendable service in making the habitation a model one

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Adilabad: Gadge Meenakshi, the Sarpanch of Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal added another feather in her cap after being chosen for a state-level award for her commendable service in making the habitation a model one, during International Women’s Day celebrations to be held in Hyderabad on March 8. She will receive a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate of appreciation.

Meenakshi expressed happiness to have been chosen for the honor. She thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for implementing various innovative schemes that helped her in converting the village into a model habitation in Telangana.

She said that the village won many awards and appreciation from the union government for achieving outstanding development in many facets and self-sustainability.

Mukhra (K) installed two rooftop solar grids that can produce electricity of 6 KV using revenue earned by selling of vermi-compost fertilizer produced by the rural civic body in November to achieve self-reliance in power production. It won Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022, a national award for effectively implementing various schemes.

Meenakshi was felicitated by union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for making the habitation open defecation free plus model, during Swachh Sujal Shakti Sammwan-2023 held in New Delhi on the account of International Women’s Day on March 4.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was all praise for Mukhra (K) village for improving greenery and achieving 100 percent of sustaining of saplings planted under Telanganaku Harita Haram.

With a population of 750, the village achieved open defecation-free tag by constructing toilets in all households. Two dust bins were given to every family as part of sanitation measures and consumption of liquor is voluntarily prohibited.

The dwellers resolved to send their children only to government-run schools. Local public representatives ensured 3-acre cultivable land to all Dalit families of the village.