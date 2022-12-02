Multi-agency meet to combat drug trafficking held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: For a comprehensive approach to bolster steps at various levels to combat drug-trafficking, Hyderabad Police hosted a multi-agencies meeting here on Friday. The meeting discussed better coordination among central and state law enforcement agencies.

Officials from the police department, Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Board, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Goods and Services Tax, Drugs Control Administration and Counter Intelligence were present.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand underscored the need for coalition since the drug consignments originating from various parts of the world, including raw substances, are entering the country in through sea, airports and land borders and reaching metropolitan cities. “The State government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs,” he said.

The H-NEW team apprised the officials on the enforcement, education and rehabilitation measures initiated and flagged several operational hindrances which were being taken advantage by the perpetrators, specially the foreigners who are staying illegally and resorting to drug trafficking.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat shared his insights on the recent modus operandi and the ingenious ways of transporting the contraband.

Sai Chaitanya Kumar, SP, Counter Intelligence, said, “we are leveraging technology and updating our database to keep a strict tab on perpetrators who often disguise their actual identity using fake passports and blend in high density areas in cities.”

The participants also discussed the progress, policies, challenges in combating illicit drug trade and delved into various aspects of easing deportation process, tracking the stay of foreigners, developing integral framework for interdiction strategy aimed at intercepting drug shipments, legal aspects etc.

K.Vinay Kumar, Additional Director, DRI, said, “being the guardians of all entry points into the country, DRI will extend all possible help with regard to sharing intelligence and patterns of transport.”