Kaleshwaram pumps roar back into action; Operations begin from Nandi Medaram

KTR had on Friday served an ultimatum to the government to commence the operations of the lift irrigation scheme. In a swift turnaround, Irrigation department officials rushed to the project and put two of its pumping units into operation by evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 06:02 PM

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Hyderabad: Overcoming the negative predictions over its fate and disproving the concerns voiced about its sustainability, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project has once again flexed its hydraulic muscles and commenced drawl of water from Godavari.

Operations were resumed on Saturday at the Nandi Medaram pump house to which water was released through the gravity canal from the Yellampalli reservoir.

Vexed over a long wait for irrigation support for its vast ayacut under multiple projects to be fed by the KLIP, BRS working president K T Rama Rao had on Friday served an ultimatum to the government to commence the operations of the lift irrigation scheme by August 2 or else let the farmers do it on their own.

In a swift turnaround, Irrigation department officials rushed to the Yellampalli project and put two of its pumping units into operation by evening, lifting 6538 cusecs. Two more pumping units would also be made functional to raise the volume of drawl from the project.

The inflows into Yellampalli reservoir are in the range of some 14000 cu-secs and the present storage level in the project is also over 17 tmc, just three tmc short of its gross storage capacity.