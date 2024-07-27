Hyderabad: IIT-R celebrates 24th convocation ceremony

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, BoG Chair during his address

Hyderabad: A total of 2,513 students including 1,931 men and 582 women of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee received their degrees in various disciplines during the 24th convocation ceremony organized on Saturday.

A significant highlight of this year’s convocation is the remarkable increase in the proportion of graduating female students, soaring from 18.84 per cent in 2022 to an impressive 23.16 per cent in 2024.

In recognition of academic excellence, Achintya Nath, a BTech graduate in CSE, earned the President’s Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA among UG students. Additionally, Parth Sarthi Mishra, a BTech graduate in ECE, bagged the Director’s Gold Medal for his outstanding all-round performance.

IIT Roorkee Board of Governors Chairperson BVR Mohan Reddy said hard work, dedication, and passion have brought them to this milestone.

“I am confident that the knowledge and skills you have acquired here will serve you well in all your future endeavours. Remember, this is just the beginning of your journey, and the world awaits your innovations and leadership,” Reddy told the graduating students.

Congratulating the graduating students, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said today marks a significant milestone in their lives as they step into a world at a pivotal moment in history.

“We are in an era of profound transformation and disruption, creating unprecedented opportunities and challenges. The decisions you make, the systems you build, and the innovations you create will shape not just the future of technology but the future of humanity,” Ghosh said.

Presenting the annual report, IIT Roorkee Director, Prof. KK Pant highlighted the institute’s exceptional year, including securing 148 patents and advancing its QS World Rankings from 369th to 335th.