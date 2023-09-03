Multi Purpose Health Assistant (female) posts last date is September 19

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TMHSRB) in a notification has informed that the last date to receive online applications for the posts of Multi Purpose Health Assistant (female) has not changed and will remain 5 pm on September 19, 2023.

The TMHRSB has also informed that unlike the 1520 MPHA posts that were notified last month, the overall number of posts now has been revised to 1931 MPHA posts out of which a total of 1666 posts will be filled-in Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare (CoH&FW) and 265 posts in Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP).

The examination to fill-up the 1931 MPHA posts will be conducted on November 10 in English and Telugu. For more details: https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

