Telangana: Civil Assistant Surgeons recruitment provisional list released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board on Wednesday released the provisional merit list of applicants for the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) and Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

The applicants were requested to go through their details and submit objections if any, online after logging into their accounts on MHSRB website (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in ) between 10.30 am on November 10 and 5.30 pm on November 15.

Objections have to be filed online only in the applicant’s login and any objections received otherwise will not be considered.

In June, the MHSRB had notified to fill CAS vacant posts in which 751 CAS posts were in Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW), 211 CAS vacant posts in hospitals under TVVP and 7 posts of CAS in IPM.