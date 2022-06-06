10,028 vacant posts to be notified in Telangana Health department

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: The State government will soon release a notification to fill up 10,028 vacant posts in the Health department. As part of the initiative, the first phase of recruitment will start with Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board notifying 1,326 posts of doctors in the Health department in a day or two.

Overall, the State government will recruit to 12,755 vacant posts in the Health department, out of which the TS Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board will take up recruitment of 10,028 posts. The Recruitment Board will release weekly notifications to fill up these posts in various departments of the health sector.

“In the first phase, 1,326 posts in the Health department will be filled by the Recruitment Board. While recruiting, a weightage of 20 percent will be provided to outsourcing employees who extended their services during the three waves of the Covid pandemic,” Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday.

In a review meeting on filling up vacant posts in the Health department, Harish Rao directed senior health officials to ensure that recruitment was done without any kind of legal hassles.

The 1,326 vacant posts that will be filled in the first phase are of Tutors and Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS).

“We will ensure 10,028 vacant posts are filled without any legal difficulties and following all reservation rules. The vacant posts in the State AYUSH department will also be filled by our State medical recruitment board. We will also come up with a government order banning private practice for newly recruited posts,” Harish Rao said.

Technical posts in the Health department like lab assistants and junior lab assistants will be filled through TSPSC. The vacant posts in NIMS will be filled by the NIMS medical board independently, while the rest of the posts will be filled by the TS Medical Recruitment Board, Harish Rao clarified.

The posts of Assistant Professors, Civil Assistant Surgeons, Superspecialists, Tutors, Nurses and MPHA (Multipurpose Health Assistants) will be filled by the TS Medical Recruitment Board.

The posts of nurses in the AYUSH department will also be filled by the board, instead of TSPSC and a government order to this effect will be released soon, the Minister said, adding that the process of converting AYUSH doctors into teaching staff would be taken up at the earliest and that the resultant vacant posts would also be filled soon.