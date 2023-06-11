TMHSRB recruits 1061 Assistant Professors for various medical colleges in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: To address the issue of non-availability of medical teachers in certain super-specialties, especially for the upcoming new government teaching hospitals, the medical recruitment board is filling-up such posts with non-medical specialists with higher academic qualification.

In May, the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TMHSRB) had completed recruitment of 1061 posts of Assistant Professors for various medical colleges in the State.

Following the recruitment, some posts in Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry specialties could not be filled due to non-availability of candidates. The TMHSRB has received a detailed list of vacancies and roster points to be filled with respect to the three specialties from Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana.

Accordingly, the MHSRB has notified to fill 28 posts with individuals having M.Sc and Ph.D academic qualification for only teaching posts. A total of 12 posts each for Assistant Professors in Anatomy and Physiology and 4 Assistant Professors posts in Biochemistry are being filled, senior health officials said.

The recruitment of the qualified academics from non-medical backgrounds is already underway and the list of individuals has been made available on the TMHSRB website (mhsrb.telangana.gov.in). The entire recruitment process is expected to be completed by the end of this month end, health official said.

Apart from recruiting 1061 Assistant Professors, the medical recruitment board is also in the process of giving final touches to recruit 5204 nurses for different government departments in Telangana.