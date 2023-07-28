Mulugu: 8 dead, 27 relief centres set up

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Mulugu: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod said eight people were found dead so far due to floods in Mulugu district.

“The district witnessed an unprecedented rainfall of over 70 cm in just 24 hours,” she said, addressing a press conference on Friday.

“In response to the disaster, rescue efforts have been initiated and flood victims have been swiftly relocated to 27 relief centres opened across the district.

The government has allocated a special helicopter to aid in the rescue of those stranded, and essential supplies like food and fresh water are being provided to the affected,” she said.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the minister said there were 80 people stranded in Kondai village of Eturnagaram Mandal. They were supplied with provisions through helicopter and were being shifted to relief centres.

Medical camps were also set up.The Minister said the State government was prepared to protect flood victims. A compensation of Rs.4 lakh would be offered to the kin of the deceased, while those who suffered losses would receive an immediate relief of Rs.25,000.

The government has also issued an emergency alert for the region near Pushkara Ghat at Ramannagudem near Eturnagaram, where 18 lakh cusecs of water was currently flowing in the Godavari River.