Telangana Floods: NDRF, Army rescue operations on at Kondai in Mulugu

NDRF along with the help of local police and army personnel is engaged in rescue and relief operations at Kondai village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Mulugu/Bhupalpally: In the wake of the floods triggered by the overflowing Jampanna vagu rivulet, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the help of local police and army personnel is engaged in rescue and relief operations at Kondai village under the Eturnagaram Mandal in Mulugu district. The floods have left the village severely inundated, resulting in approximately 60 to 70 people being stranded without access to food and water.

The NDRF teams have taken on the challenging conditions and are working to extend relief to the villagers. Boats have been deployed to aid in the rescue efforts, raising hope that those stranded will soon be brought to safety. However, the situation remains critical as seven villagers were washed away on the previous day, with four bodies being recovered on Friday.

Responding to the State government’s request for assistance, Army helicopters too have joined the rescue operations. Minister Satyavathi Rathod is also closely monitoring the ongoing efforts.

The floods were triggered by an unprecedented downpour on Wednesday night, causing flash floods in several areas of the district. Eturnagaram, Mangapet, Govindraopet, and SS Tadwai Mandals have been severely affected, with around 30 villages and hamlets either partially submerged and or marooned.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who visited the flood-affected areas in Hanamkonda district, said the State government had taken all measures to rescue and provide relief to flood-hit people. “Essential supplies such as food parcels, drinking water, and medicines were airdropped to the affected people in Eturunagaram and Kondai. Additionally, a special helicopter and relief teams have been dispatched to Bhadrachalam area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, submerged due to the swollen Morancha vagu, is slowly recovering from the floods. While the Morancha stream has receded by Friday morning, the village has suffered extensive damage, with roads destroyed and many houses suffering partial damage or complete destruction.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Warangal Zilla Parishad President Gandra Jyothi visited the village on Friday morning to assess the damage and assured the victims of government support. Around 1,500 people in Moranchapalle village have been affected by the floods. To aid them, the district administration has set up several relief camps near the village, providing food, water, and other essential items. The NDRF is actively involved in rescue and relief operations in the region. Additionally, the State government has announced a compensation of Rs.5,000 for each affected family.