Mulugu: Another priest of Sammakka-Saralamma shrine dies of illness

According to reports, Kaka Sampath had been suffering from fever for a few days and died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Tadwai mandal.
Mulugu: Kaka Sampath, the priest of Saralamma, one of the deities of the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma shrine, passed away due to illness on Friday morning. He was a resident of Kannepalli village in Tadwai mandal of the district.
On July 20, Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma shrine priest Mallela Muttaiah had passed away due to illness.