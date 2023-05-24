Mulugu Collector unveils Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook-2023 book

The book, printed under the auspices of the State Planning Department in Hyderabad, is particularly beneficial for students preparing for competitive exams and individuals interested in gaining insights into the State's progress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya on Wednesday unveiled the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook-2023 book, which provides valuable statistical data on the State’s development.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector emphasized the book’s significance in analyzing the government’s policies, priority schemes, and noteworthy achievements. He said the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook-2023 promotes transparency in governance while offering a comprehensive understanding of future strategies for building a prosperous Telangana.

The book spans 311 pages and can be obtained from the office of the Chief Planning Officer (CPO) for Rs.150. CPO Prakash and DPRO MD Rafeeq were also present.