Mulugu encounter: Slain Maoists identified

Mulugu: The police have established the identity of the two Maoists, who were killed in an alleged exchange of fire between the police and Maoists near Koppugutta south west of Musalamma Gutta Gotti Koya hamlet under Mangapet police station limits in the district on Sunday, as Ravva Ramal alias Sudheer (30), a native of Jella village of Venkatapuram mandal in the district, and Lakma (25), of Chennapuram village of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Disclosing this at a press meet here on Monday, SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that Ravva Ramal was working as Commander of the Local Organisation Squad (LOS), Manuguru, and Member of Manuguru area committee of the Maoist party.

“Ramal was involved in six cases and many extremist offences, and he was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head,” the SP said and added that Lakma was a member of the LOS.

“The police have also seized one SLR, two SBBLs, Some notebooks, kit bags, two magazines of the AK 47, and 16 (7.62 mm) rounds from the spot,” the SP said and added that they would hand over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased after conducting the postmortem at the Mulugu government area hospital.

“Area domination and combing operations are still going on in search of the other Maoists. All our men have been alerted and are making efforts to apprehend them,” Sangram Singh stated.

