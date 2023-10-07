Mulugu: Eturunagaram is new revenue division

09:27 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: The State government issued a GO on Saturday, creating Eturunagaram as a revenue division in Mulugu district. This new division includes Kannaigudem, Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Venkatapuram, Vajedu, and Tadvai mandals.

Earlier, the government also issued orders creating as new revenue mandal with Mallampalli as its head quarters in Mulugu district. The new mandal will have three villages in its limits. With the formation of Mallamapalli mandal, the numbner of mandals in Mulugu district rose to ten.

