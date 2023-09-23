New revenue mandal created in Mulugu district

23 September 23

Hyderabad: The state government has issued orders creating as new revenue mandal with Mallampalli as its head quarters in Mulugu district. The new mandal will have three villages in its limits. With the formation of Mallamapalli mandal, the numbner of mandals in Mulugu district rose to ten.

Minister for Woman and Child Welfare and Tribal welfare Satyavati Rathod has thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister for Finance T Harish Rao for fulfilling the dream of the people of Mallampalli.

She stated that Chief Minister was keen on extending better administration to the people by delivering all services at their doorsteps.