Mulugu: Five-year-old girl accidentally falls into well, dies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 05:05 PM

Representational Image.

Mulugu: A five-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into an open well in Lalaigudem village of Mulugu mandal on Saturday evening. The deceased girl was identified as Vedashree.

According to reports, Vedasree was playing with her friend Shantika in a agriculture field, when accidentally both the girls fell into a well. Shanitika’s brother noticed the incident and informed his parents, who were working in the field.

They rushed to spot and pulled the two girls out of the well and rushed them to a nearby government hospital, where the doctors pronounced Vedasree dead.

Shantika was lucky as she survived and is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.