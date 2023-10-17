Mumbai: Four arrested for `sextortion’, online frauds from Haryana, Rajasthan

The cyber unit of the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station here detected five cases with these arrests, he said.

By PTI Published Date - 10:35 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested four persons from Haryana and Rajasthan in different cases of extortion and online frauds, an official said on Tuesday.

Wakim Shahun Khan and Ejaz Ahmed Faiz Mohammed were arrested from Mewat in Haryana for allegedly extorting Rs 5.15 lakh from a person by threatening to upload his obscene videos on social media.

Narendrasingh Gurjar was arrested from Deeg district of Rajasthan for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 3.65 lakh by promising to buy old clothes and a ring she had posted on an e-commerce portal.

Mohammed Salim Khan, a resident of Mewat, was nabbed for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 8.35 lakh by promising high returns on investment.

Two persons were questioned in Delhi in different cases, the official said, adding that probe was on.