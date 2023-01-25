Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar launches Vidya Cheyutha

The scheme is to provide snacks to Class X students and total of 657 SSC students would be provided.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Mayor Y Sunil Rao distributing snacks to students in Subashnagar Government Hgh School in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has launched the ‘Vidya Cheyutha’ scheme to provide snacks to Class X students.

A total of 657 SSC students studying in 20 government schools in MCK limits would be provided snacks under the scheme, which was designed with an estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh. Students would be provided six varieties of snacks during the study hours in the evening.

60 grams of pallipatti (Chikki) or 100 gm of milk bread (on Monday), four bananas or 130 gm biscuit packet (Tuesday), 100 gm atukulu (flattened rice) or boiled groundnuts (Wednesday), a big size samosa or small samosas (Thursday), Osmania biscuits or China (Friday) and a curry puff (Saturday) would be provided to students.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with Commissioner Sewa Islawath officially launched the programme in Subhashnagar High School here on Wednesday.