Karimnagar Mayor says Bandi did not support rain affected people

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao found fault with the local MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar for disappearing for about 10 days when the people of Karimnagar parliament constituency were facing hardships following heavy rains and floods.

Instead of extending support to the affected people during the time of rains, the MP was shedding crocodile teams by merely visiting the Kalvala project and Mothe vagu, which were breached due to heavy inflows.

After knowing about the breach of bund, TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar along with MLC Koushik Reddy, MLA Rasamai Balkishan and Sathish Babu had visited the Kalvala project and prepared plans to protect standing crop spreading in 4,000 acres by supplying water from Kakatiya canal. Was Sanjay even aware of it, the Mayor asked, also demanding that the Centre declare how much compensation would be provided to affected farmers.

The union government was sanctioning huge amounts towards compensation to BJP-ruled States even before the visit of central teams to flood affected areas. However, the Centre never responded to natural calamities in Telangana, he said.

Though a huge quantity of crop was also damaged, Sanjay Kumar did not take any initiative to get compensation from the Centre, he said, asking the MP to sanction Rs.10,000 as compensation for an acre of damaged crop.