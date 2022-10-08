Munugode by-poll: Joint public meeting of CPM, CPI on October 11 at Chandur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: The CPI (M) and CPI will hold a public meeting at Chandur at 3 pm on October 11 to declare support to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) in the Munugode by-poll.

Speaking at meeting of CPI(M) members at Choutuppal, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said there was a need to act seriously against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) as a communal organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the party. He alleged that RSS was working with a conspiracy to replace Constitution of India with Manudharma Shashtram. He underlined the need for united efforts of secular forces to fight against BJP and RSS.

Stating that the Left parties had decided to support the TRS (BRS)in the Munugode by-elections to defeat BJP candidate, he said about 10,000 people would be mobilized for the public meeting jointly conducted by CPI(M) and CPI. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy would also attend the public meeting.