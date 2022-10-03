| Munugode By Poll Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect In Nalgonda

Munugode by-poll: Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Nalgonda: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the district from Monday with the Election Commission of India releasing the schedule for the by-poll.

The Model Code of Conduct will be applicable in the district in which the whole or any part of the assembly constituency going for election is included.

Also Read Munugode bypoll on November 3, ECI releases schedule

The total number of electors in the Munugode assembly constituency is 2,27,101.

The by-poll was necessitated after the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from his MLA post, after which he joined the BJP, which had secured 6.4 per cent of votes in the constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.