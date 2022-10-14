Munugode by-polls witnesses large number of nominations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Nalgonda: About 119 nominations have been submitted by 9 pm on Friday, the last day for filing of nominations to contest the Munugode byelection. Several other candidates who reached the office of the Returning Officer, are awaiting for their turn to file the nominations.

The deadline for submitting the nominations was 3 pm on Friday. However, the officers were surprised when a large number of candidates reached the Returning Officer’s office at 2.30 pm and stood in the queue to file their nominations.

Sources said the oustees of Cherlagudem reservoir, artists and people who participated in Telangana agitation and those failed to get the job as well as a few persons with names sounding similar to TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy were among those who filed their nominations on the last day.

The officials said as per norms, they would accept all the nominations of candidates who stood in the line before 3 pm and they could arrive at the exact number of nominations filed only late in the night. They expected the number of nominations to cross 130.