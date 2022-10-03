Munugode bypoll on November 3, ECI releases schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:16 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

The date of issue of Gazette notification is October 7, while the last date for nominations is October 14. Scrutiny will be done the next day, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Monday released the schedule for bye-elections to seven Assembly constituencies in six States, including in Munugode of Telangana, with the by-poll to be held on November 3.

The date of issue of Gazette notification is October 7, while the last date for nominations is October 14. Scrutiny will be done the next day, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

With the poll on November 3, date of counting is November 6.

EVMs and VVPATs will be used, with the model code of conduct to come into force immediately.

The other constituencies where by-polls will be conducted the same day are Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.