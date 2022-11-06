Munugode bypoll: TRS cadre erupt in celebration in erstwhile Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Siddipet: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) cadre erupted into celebrations following the victory of TRS in the Munugode by-poll.

TRS leaders and cadre in Siddipet gathered at the Martyrs memorial at Rangadhampally in Siddipet on Sunday evening. They burst crackers and exchanged sweets to celebrate the victory.

Similarly, the TRS leaders and cadre celebrated in Sangareddy, Medak, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Andole, Narayankhed, Naraspur, Husnabad, Dubbak and other places across the erstwhile Medak district.

Speaking to news reporters, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy termed it as a boost to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Reddy said the Chief Minister was leading from the front by coming up with various welfare schemes. He said that BRS will emerge as an alternative to Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) in the country.