Musharraf asks officials to ensure quality and reliable power supply during Bonalu

CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui directs officials to visit and inspect the temples and their premises prior to the festival days for ensuring 24×7 supply and to complete all the arrangements before July 2.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 04:37 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Bonalu Festival in the city, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited(TGSPDCL) is making all necessary arrangements to ensure quality and reliable power supply, said company’s Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui here on Friday. This year Bonalu will be celebrated from July 7 to August 3.

Faruqui, who held a review meeting with Chief Engineers(CEs) and Superintending Engineers(SEs) on Bonalu arrangements at his chamber, directed them to visit and inspect the temples and their premises prior to the festival days for ensuring 24×7 supply and complete all the arrangements before July 2. A nodal officer or AE should be allocated to each of the temples for coordination and seamless power supply, he said, adding that any negligence in duties would be taken seriously.

Officers and Staff should be allotted for duty round the clock right from start to completion of the festival to maintain uninterrupted power supply and to ensure public safety, he said, adding that alternate supplies should be arranged wherever required and ensure that the field staff was having adequate materials and T&P for meeting all eventualities.

“All the poles particularly on main roads, lanes and by-lanes where large gatherings of people are expected should be checked for pole shocks,”he said.

The CMD directed the officials to coordinate with Roads & Buildings Department and Temple committees to ensure that DTRs and network cater seamlessly to load, including the additional temporary lights, air conditioning, sound system and other things, which would be installed at the temples during Bonalu.