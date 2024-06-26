Now, check your power bill with TGSPDCL’s Energy Charges Calculator

Chairman and Managing Director, Musharraf Ali Faruqui introduce Energy Charges Calculator in the company's website and mobile app for electricity consumers in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 08:30 PM

Musharraf Ali Faruqui

Hyderabad: In the wake of a lot of complaints and misconception about power bills increasing due to delay in generating bills by the power staff, the South Telangana Power Transmission Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has made an Energy Charges Calculator for domestic services available on its website.

In this calculator, one can get details such as dates of reading embedded in their bill, billing days, tariff by entering the meter reading details.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui informed that in order to know the complete information regarding the electricity usage, domestic consumers could use the Energy Charges Calculator.

An Energy Charges Calculator for Domestic Service is now included in the company’s website “www.tgsouthernpower.org” hotlinks for the help of electricity consumers, he said, adding that this facility would also be included in the company’s mobile app. Clarifying on the issue of delayed billing, Faruqui said almost 99.5 percent of the bills were generated within a month and in the event of delay, arrangements had been made in the spot billing machine to issue bills only for a month without any relation with the days on which the reading was taken, so that the users do not have to pay more.

“In some cases, the meter reading is recorded and issued after 30 or 31 days. In some cases, the reading is taken with a delay of two or three days. Due to this, there is a misconception among some consumers that the units consumed in that month will increase and the slab rate will change and the bills will be higher. This is totally a false notion,” he said.