My mother, my idol

By | Pranav Chaurasia | Published: 6:28 pm

Every mother in the world is the person closest to her child. My mother and I talk to each other like friends and share everything. She is my life exemplar. She holds my hand and stands by my side even during difficult times.

During the lockdown, she taught me many things like chemistry, cooking, cleaning the house. We also accomplished our wish to make pizza at home. It took us an hour to make it, but the endeavour was worth relishing and healthy.

Pranav Chaurasia,

VIII-D, DPS Nacharam

