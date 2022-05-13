My Opinion fancied for Ooty feature

Udhagamandalam: The B Suresh-trained My Opinion holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Dr MAM Ramaswamy Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a terms for horses 4 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Reign Of Terror 1, Dancing Queen 2, Beauregard 3

2. Rwanda 1, Full Of Surprise 2, Kings Show 3

3. Angel Heart 1, Papparazi 2, Streek 3

4. Admiral Shaw 1, Be Calm 2, Fine Future 3

5. Eagle Prince 1, Mr Kool 2, Amendment 3

6. My Opinion 1, Leopard Rock 2, Historian 3

7. Beethovan 1, Wah Ms Zara 2, Sasakwa 3

8. Berrettini 1, Versatile 2, Ibrahimovic 3

Day’s Best: My Opiniuon.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

