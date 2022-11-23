MyGate raises Rs 100 crore in new round led by Urban Company, Acko

The company last raised a $56 million Series B round from Tencent, Tiger Global, and others in October 2019.

Hyderabad: Apartment management solution provider MyGate has raised Rs 100 crore in a new round co-led by Urban Company and Acko. Each invested Rs 50 crore, said reports suggesting that the company has been valued at Rs 1,700 crore post allotment.

Earlier, MyGate announced the strategic partnership with Acko and Urban Company. It had said that the two will infuse capital to acquire a minority stake in the company. Acko will partner with the company to extend security while Urban Company will bring home services to MyGate’s users.