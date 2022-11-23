Hyderabad: Youth for Social Impact awards presented

Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: The Warangal Government Polytechnic College for Women’s team has won the first prize for its Rythanna Kit, a tarpaulin-zipped cover, which is used to dry and protect the grains from moisture and rain, at the Youth for Social Impact (YFSI) programme in T-Hub here on Wednesday.

BVRIT College of Engineering for Women, Hyderabad bagged the second prize for its ‘Bite Systems: Suraksha – a safety device’ which will act as a communication channel with safety features for underground mine workers. TSWRDS (W) Warangal East won the third prize for its Krimi Haarini: To increase the shelltime of food grains which is the need of each and every household in today’s living style.

Youth for Social Impact (YFSI), is a collective effort by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Department of Higher Education, Telangana, UNICEF India, Inqui-Lab Foundation, Y-Hub, and YuWaah.

As part of the initiative, 11,823 college students were trained on Design Thinking from 490 colleges. Of these, 824 innovation proposals from student teams, 10 top ideas were chosen for the final showcase of the programme at T-Hub. Former Chief Secretary SK Joshi said this program was a true example of how employment can be channelised through creativity and innovation.

Telangana Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam said TSIC’s vision was to build and nurture the culture of innovation across the 33 districts of Telangana.

Murali Krishna, Child Protection Officer at UNICEF India and Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana also spoke on the occasion.