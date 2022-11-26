Once a hit in pandemic, visitor management apps now face residents’ ire

Apartment security management apps are facing flak as they try out different concepts to stay afloat.

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: The lockdown was when apartment security agencies scanned each and every visitor, if any, for not just identification but also for high temperatures and any signs of illness. And that was the same time that apartment visitor management apps gained currency.

Now, as the situation has eased, these very apps are facing flak as they try out different concepts to stay afloat. From advertisements and offers to upgrade to premium plans from free plans to marketing events, the activities of some of these apps are also being questioned with doubts raised over privacy issues.

“Some service providers are partnering with other startups that offer other services. What will others gain if they invest in a community gate management services player? Obviously it is data access. Once they become partners, they share data with each other. While there will be some overlapping customers, there will still be scope to hunt for new customers. The issue is already flagged,” an industry representative said.

Meanwhile, reports emerged about apartment management solution provider MyGate raising Rs.100 crore in a new round co-led by Urban Company and Acko. The company has been valued at around Rs 1,700 crore or $210 million (post-allotment). Urban Company and Acko now command 2.95% shares in the company. Earlier this month, MyGate announced its tie-up with Acko and Urban Company. It said Acko will be its exclusive partner to extend protection solutions while Urban Company will bring its home services to MyGate users on the app.

Last year, MyGate announced its foray into community omni-commerce with the launch of ‘MyGate Exclusives. Under this, it gets a cut on every purchase made by residents. It also charges a listing fee on brands. It said the platform will not allow advertising and will be non-intrusive.

“I keep getting messages about taxis to the airport. It even knows if our maid or driver is on duty or not,” a resident in a gated community in Hyderabad said.

The apps also prod users to upgrade to a paid plan.

“You are currently on a free plan. Your society is on the `free plan’. Upgrade to premium for an ad-free experience,” says a message from one such visitor management platform to residents. The gated community also has large screens placed at vantage positions to screen some `relevant’ ads in the gated community.

There are ads on the noticeboard from broadband connections offering faster speeds, banking services offering insurance and shoe markers offering slippers that are comfortable in not-so comfortable places. The apartment maintenance alerts have ads like `say goodbye to your cab troubles and hello to reliable, affordable Airport Cabs!’ One company offers a smart RO unit @375/month and has a competitor offering a similar thing at Rs 339 per month.

In another instance, a visitor to upmarket residential properties in Hitec City has been asked to key in the mobile number. Beginning then, there have been a string of ads that are renting his mobile screen space.

Industry body Credai Hyderabad general secretary V Rajashekar Reddy said ads or no ads boils down to the arrangement the resident welfare society/association has with app providers. “Some enter into a revenue sharing agreement with the software service providers. In such cases, various promotional events happen on the apartment premises. Revenues from participating players are shared with the society,” he said.

However, having a visitor management solution, even with ads, is better than not having any as it helps in making homes safe, creating communication channels about society activities and not allowing trespassers or unwanted visitors at homes. “The visitor management solutions have become popular since Covid. The models are still evolving. Today, it is the resident welfare society’s call on what services are opted for,” he said.

What do the apps do?

They primarily improve security processes, manage visitors, handle e-commerce deliveries and generate gate passes and parking tickets. They also act as `community management’ platforms providing real-time information and alerts to users. Some have a passcode-based visitor management, domestic help management, e-Intercom that converts the smartphone into an intercom device, and an SMS-based panic alert system. They also remotely manage security staff, vehicles and give notifications about emergency situations. They prevent unsolicited vehicle parking in a gated community. Some send out weekly email reports to the admins. The residents can notify the security if they are expecting a visitor or delivery.

“We have opted for a paid service. There are no ads. The app is a useful tool for communicating the society events, managing common properties, and leasing out banquet halls and other facilities,” said a secretary of a gated community.

Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Nobroker.com, which has launched Nobrokerhood app, said: “We are like a shop that offers multiple products but we do not bombard the residents with ads. We are working to solve a problem and add value. If residents see a value, they will pay for services. We do not have to send push ads. We do not have any subscription plans.”

The community management players list many services like house cleaning, packers, plumbing, painting, cab services and others on its platform. These are potential revenue channels.

“When the customer chooses a service, we tell the customer that their mobile number will be shared with those offering the services. If they do not accept their number to be shared, we will not process the transaction,” he said about the need for consent of residents.

Societies need money for managing the property effectively. That is where revenue sharing models come into play. “We share the proposals of companies with the societies. They give physical space for these companies to host events and fetes. The money earned this way brings down the cost of common area management expenses,” said Gupta adding that not all residents may agree with the views on revenue channels.

Why is a mobile number needed?

The mobile number came in handy in tracing people affected with Covid. It was possible to tell if a particular person had visited the campus or not and minimized the contact with super spreaders, Gupta explained the role of visitor management platforms during Covid.