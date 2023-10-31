MYK Strikers enter semifinals of Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League

MYK Strikers, Arya Warriors, Lahari Lions and Team TeeOff reached semifinals of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Players of Celebrity Stingers and Lahari Lions in the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: MYK Strikers, Arya Warriors, Lahari Lions and Team TeeOff reached semifinals of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League on Tuesday.

The MYK Strikers outplayed the Deccan Nawabs, clinching a spot in the last four with 5-1 result. Lahari Lions emerged triumphant over the Celebrity Stingers with a 4-2 scoreline. Arya Warriors overcame Villaggio Highlanders’ challenge to clinch the tie with a 3.5-2.5 points scoreline. Team TeeOff edged past the Atum Chargers to record a 3.5-2.5 points win to enter the last four stage of the competition.

In semis, MYK Strikers will be up against the Arya Warriors while the Lahari Lions take on Team TeeOff for a spot in the final.

