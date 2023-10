Shivamshika wins Maestro Below 1500 Chess Tournament

Medal winners of 46th Maestro Below 1500 Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Shivamshika G of Hyderabad won the 46th Maestro Below 1500 Chess Tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

She recorded 5.5 points out of 6 rounds ahead of Adriel Job and Ritesh Maddukuri who recorded 5 points each to finish in second and third places respectively.

Final Ranking: Top 10: 1. Shivamshika G (5.5), 2. Adriel Job (5), 3. Ritesh Maddukuri (5), 4. Arnav Krishna Sripadam (5), 5. Arul Narottam Shinde (5), 6. Lakkavathri Vanshika (4.5), 7. Mahendar B (4.5), 8. Aerramalla Bava Samavart (4), 9. Shravan Ambaru (4), 10. Srivatsav V (4);

Age Group Winners: U7: Boys: 1. Saathvik Chakravarthy Ramayanam, 2. Velvendhan R, 3. Aarav Mohanty; Girls: 1. Vennelaa Sangem; U-9: Boys: 1. Ishaan Kandi 2. Advik Reddy Moate 3. Nidhish Shyamal 4. Ayaanraj Kottapally 5. Abheek Panigrahi; Girls: 1. Samhita Pungavanam 2. Jasveen Kaur P 3. Srivarshini Tanmayi; Under 11 Boys: 1. Palutla Suhas, 2. Viraj Jena, 3. Atharv Jaglan; Girls: 1. Aaditri A Maheshwari, 2. Sasi Hasini Chintala, 3. Anaya Agarwal, 4. Aadya Reddy Konda, 5. Loukya Sadhika Chevuru; Under 13 Boys: 1. Rachamalla Adit Kumar, 2. Gandikota Saii Srihann, 3. Arnav Vijayvargia, 4. Adithyavardhan Sangem, 5. Ajay Arvind; Girls: 1. Sahejdeep Kaur, 2. Akshara Sreehitha Devulapalli, 3. Chandrika Vadde; U-15: Boys: 1. Singh Viraj 2. Shrawan Voruganti 3. Abhishek Sagar; Girls: 1. Yashvi Jain.

