Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao resigns to BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao has tendered his resignation from the BRS party, citing dissatisfaction over ticket distribution. He was miffed over denial of the BRS ticket to his son Rohit to contest from Medak Assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a video message released on Friday, Hanumantha Rao made his resignation official, stating that he had resigned from the BRS in accordance with the wishes of the people of Malkajgiri, his supporters, and well-wishers. “I will announce my future political affiliation at the appropriate time. I will always remember your support as long as I breathe. I will stand by all my well-wishers in the State and the people of Malkajgiri constituency. My actions will align with the people’s desires, and I have no intention of yielding to any pressure,” he said.

Hanumantha Rao, who joined the BRS party during the 2014 elections and won the Malkajgiri MLA seat in 2018, had been harboring ambitions for his son, Rohit, to contest from Medak Assembly constituency, which he had previously represented. The MLA had actively involved his son in various social initiatives in the constituency for the past few years.

However, the announcement of BRS party’s candidates list which excluded Rohit, came as a disappointment. Irked over this, Hanumantha Rao blamed Finance Minister T Harish Rao for obstructing Rohit’s candidature. He also criticised the party leadership following BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to retain sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy as the BRS candidate for the Medak Assembly constituency further fueled his discontent.

Speculation had been rife regarding potential action against Hanumantha Rao by the BRS party following his public criticism. However, the BRS president made it clear that he took a decision regarding the BRS candidates and it was upto Hanumanth Rao to decide his future. Ever since the MLA had been discreetly engaging with his supporters, contemplating his political future while maintaining a low profile.

With Hanumantha Rao’s departure, the BRS is likely to announce his replacement within a couple of days. BRS Malkajgiri in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and MLC Shambhipur Raju are said to be frontrunners for the Malkajgiri ticket.

