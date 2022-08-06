| Mysterious Angel Shines In Morning Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:13 AM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: Mysterious Angel worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Alina (Deepak Singh) 46, moved well. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) 48, moved easy. Fast Track (Santhosh Raj) 45, well in hand.

800m:

Chica Bonita (Deepak Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47, handy. Icicle (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Gusty Note (RB) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, handy. Candy Girl (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/48, moved very easy. True Icon (Gaurav Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, moved easy. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/47.5, moved freely. It’s My Life (G Naresh) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, handy. Avancia (RB) 59, 600/45, looks well. True Marshall (Akshay Kumar) 59, 600/44, shaped well.

Sound Echo (Kuldeep Singh) & Just Incredible (Aneel) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Aiza (RB) & Smolensk (Aneel) (From 1200/400) 1-3, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Good Tidings (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Trump Star (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Castlerock (Danusingh) & Prime Gardenia

(G Naresh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, pair moved neck and neck. Battle Ready (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Tiger Mountain (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, shaped well. Dream Jewel (G Naresh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Swiss Girl (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, shaped well. Sun Dancer (Kuldeep Singh) & Quality Warrior (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 8001-0, 600/46,

pair worked well. Mysterious Angel (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy.