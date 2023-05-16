‘Naalo Nene Lenu’, catchy love track from Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Rules Ranjan’ is a hit with listeners

Kiran Abbavaram is back in a fun entertainer titled ‘Rules Ranjan’ starring ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Shetty as the female lead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Kiran Abbavaram, who made a mark as a performer and a commercially bankable actor with films like ‘Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru’, ‘SR Kalyana Mandapam’, and ‘Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha’, is back in a fun entertainer titled ‘Rules Ranjan’. Kiran will be seen in a brand new bespectacled, nerdy avatar in the film. ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Shetty plays the female lead in the project.

Rathinam Krishna, the brain behind acclaimed films ‘Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu’ and ‘Oxygen’, is the writer and the director of the film. He has come up with a non-stop laughter ride that’ll appeal to the tastes of all audiences. Young, passionate producers Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri are bankrolling the film under Star Light Entertainment.

While the promotional material of ‘Rules Ranjan’ has made a mark among film buffs already, the first single from the entertainer ‘Naalo Nene Lenu’ has just been launched. Amrish composes the music for the project. Promising singer Sarath Santosh has crooned for the love track which has lyrics by Rambabu Gosala. The song unfolds at a college where the geeky protagonist is completely smitten by his lady love.

‘Naalo nene lenu, neeloney unnaanu.. Oohallonaa lenu, pillaa oosulloney unnaanu’, the opening lines of the feel-good number describes the plight of a love-struck youngster. The relatable lyrics, catchy composition strike a chord with the listeners instantly. Kiran’s antics, Neha’s traditional girl-next-door appeal, their on-screen chemistry, in addition to the classy cinematography and the lively backdrops, contribute to its appeal.

The producers have left no stone unturned to make the project on a lavish canvas and they’re quite confident of drawing audiences to theatres. The story, dialogues, the characterisation of the lead actors, the humour and the entertaining screenplay are the USPs of the film, they say.

While Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadhi, Viva Harsha, Nellore Sudarshan, Subbaraju, Ajay, and Goparaju Ramana essay crucial roles in the film, with huge supporting cast from Bollywood including Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Pandey. Dulip Kumar is the cinematographer. M Sudheer is the art director for the film.