Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter movie title song to be released on April 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Source: Twitter/ Clap Entertainment.

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Meter is the upcoming release of the young sensation Kiran Abbavaram. The film is going to be released on April 7 in competition with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura at the Telugu box office. This is the first complete mass commercial entertainer from Kiran Abbavaram. Also, Meter marks the second release for the young actor in 2022 after the blockbuster Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha in February.

Meter trailer got a very good response from the Telugu audience, and they are looking forward to watching Kiran Abbavaram in a mass cop role. Meanwhile, the makers are releasing the songs from the film. So far, two songs, Chammak Chammak Pori and Oh Baby Jaaripomaake, have been released and have gotten good responses. Now the makers are looking forward to releasing the title song for the film.

Meter title song is going to be released on April 4, Tuesday. The song is going to revolve around the heroics of Kiran Abbavaram as a cop in the film, as stated by the production sources. The song will be released on the Sony Music South YouTube channel.

The music for the Meter movie is composed by Sai Kartheek. Ramesh Kaduri directed the film. Mythri Movie Makers produced it. Athulyaa Ravi is the female lead in the film. It can be expected that Meter will also mark the highest box office collections for Kiran Abbavaram so far in his career since it is a pure mass commercial entertainer for which the Telugu audience will be carving out time in the summer.