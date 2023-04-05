Meter is a high-voltage mass commercial entertainer: Kiran Abbavaram

Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Meter is the latest film of Kiran Abbavaram, which is going to be released in theatres on April 7, Good Friday. Kiran Abbavaram entertained the Telugu audience with a unique concept in Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha in February and grabbed a blockbuster. Now Kiran Abbavaram is back with Meter in theatres in just less than two months. This time, Kiran Abbavaram is going to compete with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura at the box office.

Meter marks the first complete commercial entertainer for Kiran Abbavaram. He is coming with a film that has a star setup and a high budget. But Kiran is confident enough in his film that he promises the audience that it is going to be a proper commercial entertainer with high-voltage mass moments. Kiran Abbavaram will be seen as a mass cop in the film.

Kiran Abbavaram thanked Ramesh Koduri, the director of Meter, for trusting his capabilities to pull off a commercial film. Meter marks the career biggest film for Kiran Abbavaram. Kiran is confident enough of the film’s result despite the tough fight with Ravanasura. Instead, Kiran Abbavaram, at today’s Meter pre-release event, asked the audience to watch both Meter and Ravanasura in theatres for this long weekend and enjoy Telugu cinema.

Meter is produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers. Athulya Ravi is the female lead. Sai Kartheek composed the music.

The bookings for Meter have already opened online. So book your tickets and enjoy the weekend with a high-voltage film.