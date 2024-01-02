Nadal makes winning return, beats Dominic Thiem at Brisbane International

By AP Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria with 7-5, 6-1, during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP/PTI)

Brisbane: Rafael Nadal showed no signs of rust from his year off the tour, winning his return match over former No. 3-ranked Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 at the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

The 22-time major winner hadn’t played a singles match at the elite level since a second-round exit at the Australian Open last January. He didn’t show it. The 37-year-old Nadal made just six unforced errors and dropped only three points on his serve in the first set. He won eight of the last nine games to clinch victory in 89 minutes.

Now, ranked No. 672 and playing on a wild card in Brisbane after a long rehabilitation from a hip injury, Nadal said the last 12 months had been among the toughest of his professional career. “Today is honestly an emotional and important day for me,” he said in a post-match TV interview.

“It was a very positive level (for) the first day.” In the opening match of the day on the covered Pat Rafter Arena, No. 51-ranked Yannick Hanfmann of Germany beat fifth-seeded Sebastian Korda 7-5, 6-4 in a first-round contest.