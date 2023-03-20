Naga Shaurya signs a film with the makers of Dasara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Naga Shaurya‘s latest film, Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, is currently running in theaters. Though the film hasn’t gained much attention from the audience, Naga Shaurya’s fans are giving it a try for one viewing. Meanwhile, Naga Shaurya officially announces an update on his next film.

It is known to us all that Naga Shaurya is making a film with a debut director next. The film was announced long ago by Naga Shaurya, but there has been no official update on it. Now that the festival of Ugadi is coming up in a couple of days, the makers of this Naga Shaurya film have an update for the audience today. This Naga Shaurya film with debutant Pawan Basamsetti is being produced by the makers of Dasara, SLV Cinemas.

This is Naga Shaurya’s 23rd film, and the makers have decided to announce the title for the film on this Ugadi. The makers also announced that Pawan Ch, the young music director who composed for Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, is going to provide music for this film too.

It can also be expected that the makers release the first look of Naga Shaurya from the film and also a few other updates about the cast on the festival day.