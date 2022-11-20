Naga Shaurya ties knot with Anusha; pics and videos go viral on social media

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Naga Shaurya and Bengaluru-based interior designer Anusha N Shetty tied the knot on Sunday in Bengaluru, in a private affair. The videos of their pre-wedding festivities and wedding ceremony are doing rounds all over social media.
The couple looked beautiful in their traditional wedding attires. As soon as the videos went viral on social media, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple with the actor’s fans wishing them best wishes.
Congrats to new couple #NagaShaurya and #AnushaShetty on entering into new phase of life together 💞@IamNagashaurya #NagaShauryaWedsAnushaShetty pic.twitter.com/s6U2hoFf00
Their pre-wedding festivities, like the mehendi ceremony and cocktail party, took place on November 19. Check out the pictures and videos here:
On the work front, Naga Shaurya was recently seen in ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’. The film opened to a positive response from critics and audiences. The actor recently signed his 24th film, which was officially announced.