Naga Shaurya to get married on November 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Wedding bells are all set to ring for actor Naga Shaurya as the actor is reportedly marrying Bengaluru-based interior designer Anusha N Shetty on November 20.

The wedding invitation of the couple has been doing the rounds on social media. According to the invite, the wedding will be a two-day event at the JW Marriot hotel at Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru.

The pre-wedding rituals will initiate on November 19 and the wedding muhurat is fixed at 11.25 am on November 20. The marriage ceremony will be followed by lunch for the guests.

The couple is reportedly getting hitched in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

Ever since the news went viral on social media, fans have been showering their best wishes on the couple and are eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures.