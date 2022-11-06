Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad likes to go with the flow

Hyderabad: After performing in the UK and US as part of his world tour, Prateek Kuhad is feeling extremely good about touring in his homeland. As part of his ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World Tour, the singer-songwriter is all set to rock the stage in Novotel HICC, Hyderabad on November 6. Prateek, who has already successfully performed in Mumbai and Pune, says, “The last time I performed in Hyderabad was 2021 and I am excited to be back in this beautiful city. I love the food and culture in Hyderabad, and I still remember enjoying chai in Old City with Charminar in the backdrop.”

For his tour, the globally recognised pop musician has a setlist that features hot new favourites such as ‘Just A Word’ and ‘Favourite Peeps’ and evergreen radio hits such as ‘cold/mess’ and ‘Kasoor’. BookMyShow is producing and presenting the India leg of the tour in collaboration with Big Bad Wolf and TribeVibe.

“I put together ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ back in May and we’ve been on the road ever since. It has 11 songs and I’ve been writing them over the past couple of years. The songs are about different aspects of love, people, and relationships. My way of writing is about following my stream of consciousness. When I start writing, I let the words flow and try not to overanalyse,” shared Prateek, adding that his songs are inspired by the experiences he’s had.

Prateek has been into music since he was just five years old and he picked up the guitar when he was 16. Originally from the northern city of Jaipur, he says he admires the works of AR Rahman, John Mayer, Bob Dylan, and Elliot Smith. “We should do away with tags like ‘independent singer’ and ‘Bollywood singer’. These days, listeners do not care where the music is coming from or who’s making it until it’s good. So, beginners should focus on whether they are making music that they like and how good it is and not about where to put it,” feels Prateek as he advises upcoming musicians to be done away with tags.

‘Independent’ is a weird tag for Prateek because he’s actually signed with a major label in the US. “I’ve worked with all kinds of people over the years, and my music style is all over the place because I’ve done Bollywood music and also music that’s just me,” said Prateek.

Prateek says he still feels anxious every time he gets on the stage. “A little bit of nerves is fine as long as it doesn’t hamper your performance,” says Prateek, who focuses on running and keeping fit when he’s not producing music.