Nagarjuna launches the Telugu version of DSP’s ‘O Pari’ named ‘O Pilla’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:09 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

The maestro decided to release the Telugu version of 'O Pari' titled 'O Pilla'. The song was released by the actor Nagarjuna.

Hyderabad: The musical genius responsible for nearly hundreds of chartbuster songs and movie music, the magician who gave us bops like ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’, ‘Srivalli’, ‘Saami Saami’ and others, the man who has worked in multiple languages and film industries including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Rockstar DSP is in Mumbai and this is the most exciting news for his fans.

The maestro decided to release the Telugu version of ‘O Pari’ titled ‘O Pilla’. The song was released by the actor Nagarjuna. The Hindi song which was launched a few days prior by Ranveer Singh caused massive waves and was an instant hit. The song went viral in just a couple of days. He has also released a Tamil version of the same called ‘O Penne’.

The music dynamo has a lot in his kitty at the moment including ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Bawaal’, and also a new Surya movie amongst many other projects spanning multiple languages.