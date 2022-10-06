The Ghost movie review: Nagarjuna-starrer is feast for action lovers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:25 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Nagarjuna balances both the angry and the emotional parts quite well, and proves, yet again that he’s a seasoned performer.

By Shanti

Hyderabad: If the teaser and trailer of the Nagarjuna-starrer ‘The Ghost’ are anything to go by, the film should have been very impressive. But, looks like Praveen Sattaru didn’t completely succeed in recreating the magic of his previous film ‘PSV Garuda Vega’, which helped Rajasekhar revive his career. One can’t really say ‘the magic of filmmaking unfolds’ with ‘The Ghost’. Yes, there is the ever-charming Nagarjuna (in the role of Vikram) who woos his co-worker Priya (Sonal Chauhan), besides taking his duties as an Interpol agent quite seriously. He’s called ‘The Ghost’ as he is a nightmare for terrorists and anti-social elements. However, one botched up operation and Vikram loses both – his job and his girlfriend.

Fast-forward to five years later. The former agent gets a call from his sister Anu (Gul Panag) with whom he has a strained relationship (a new angle from the routine, you think?). Putting the bitter past behind, the brother-sister duo reunites to tackle the death threats she has been receiving as she seeks his help in protecting her teenage daughter Aditi (Anikha Surendran).

The subplot shows how Anu has a huge business empire to run and rivals are out to make her life difficult. The second half of the movie revolves around this and what the uncle does to protect his niece. If you are wondering how is Vikram’s Interpol background helpful in tackling his sister’s business rivals, we’ve no clue either. But Nag is as good with the Tamahagane — his weapon of choice, we are told earlier — as he is with guns. And we’ve to say that the fight scenes are almost Hollywood-esque and well-choreographed albeit gory.

Apart from the thrilling action sequences, the music (courtesy Bharatt-Saurabh and Mark K Robin) is quite good and captures attention. Nagarjuna balances both the angry and the emotional parts quite well, and proves, yet again that he’s a seasoned performer. The leading lady — Sonal Chauhan gets to flex some muscles and she makes it look good. Gul Panag does a good job of bringing out adequate emotions as a business tycoon and a worried mother. On the whole, despite its flaws and loopholes, ‘The Ghost’ delivers high-end action as the trailer promised – wielding guns, spraying bullets, slaying with a sword! If that’s something you are okay with, then you can watch the film. Otherwise, this one is purely for Nagarjuna fans.