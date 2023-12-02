Nagarjuna Sagar Project row: Water Resources Secretary talks to AP CS, TS seeks rescheduling of meeting

Official sources said that two more battalions of CRPF are expected to reach the Nagarjuna Sagar project for additional deployments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: Two battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to take over the security and surveillance of the project while the Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of AP Jawahar Reddy to stop drawl of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar and withdraw its forces to restore status quo at the dam site as on November 28.

Telangana State Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari and her team of officials could not take part in the video conference held by the Union Secretary in view of the arrangements in progress in the State for counting of votes scheduled for Sunday. She had reportedly asked for rescheduling the talks with her AP counterpart and the representatives of the central agencies including the CWC any time after December 5.

Conveying the same to AP officials, Mukherjee has reportedly asked them to wait for talks till the newly elected political executive of the Telangana government assumed office.

AP forces are yet to withdraw from the Head Regulator of the NSP right canal where from they had drawn 5000 cusecs of water without any release order from the KRMB thus stirring the hornet’s nest.