CRPF assistant commandant killed in gun misfire

According to the police, the officer, Sheshagiri, suffered a bullet injury on his chest. The incident occurred when he was returning to the CRPF camp at Pusuguppa from a village visit.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 April 2024, 08:16 PM

Kothagudem: An assistant commandant of CRPF 81 battalion was killed following a misfire of his service rifle at Pusuguppa in Cherla mandal on Wednesday. According to Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, the officer MV Sheshagiri (47) suffered a bullet injury on his chest.

The incident occurred when he was returning to the CRPF camp after conducting area domination in the vicinity of Pusuguppa village. It was said that he slipped and fell while negotiating an undulated terrain around 400 metres away from the camp. Due to the impact, one round fired from his own AK-47 rifle.

He was rushed to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on the complaint from CRPF 81 Bn officials, a case was registered at Cherla Police station and investigation is going on, the ASP said. The officer hailed from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.