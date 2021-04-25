Nagarjuna’s ‘Wild Dog’ gets thumping response on OTT

Written and directed by Ashishor Solomon, the movie is meant for the unsung heroes who keep their anonymity under wraps and is a tribute to them.

Hyderabad: Southern superstar Nagarjuna’s latest action-thriller ‘Wild Dog’ which had its theatrical release on April 2, is garnering positive response after it got released on OTT platform Netflix. Inspired by true events that happened in Hyderabad, the film depicts bravery of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials and those who carried out covert missions on foreign territories.

Nagarjuna has impressed big time with his salt and pepper look and raw acting. Ashishor Solomon too won appreciations for his engaging narration and many lauded the team for breathtaking action sequences which were on par with Hollywood flicks. Top-notch production values of Matinee Entertainment were other major assets to the film that was made on a lavish scale.

Dia Mirza was paired opposite Nagarjuna in the film, while Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni essayed crucial roles. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak across the country, the film’s theatrical run ended within a few weeks and it is now streaming on Netflix.

Telugu version of ‘Wild Dog’ is trending top India wide on Netflix. It is also available in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages too. ‘Wild Dog’ has also set a South India record with millions of views in just a couple of days after it hit the OTT. Since the content has pan-India appeal, ‘Wild Dog’ is well-received in other languages all well. Interestingly, the Tamil version is trending on fifth position countrywide.

