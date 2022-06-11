| Nagarkurnool Case Booked Against 21 Year Old For Trying To Assault Minor Girl

Nagarkurnool: Case booked against 21-year-old for trying to assault minor girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:55 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Nagarkurnool: A 21-year old person was booked under Disha, Nirbhaya and POCSO Acts for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl on the Government Hospital premises here on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when the minor girl, who accompanied her family for treatment at the hospital. The accused, who has been identified as Neeraj from Uttar Pradesh, tried to sexually assault the minor girl. When the girl raised alarm at around 3 am, her relatives immediately called the police. They arrived at the spot and took Neeraj to custody, said CI Hanumanthu.

Following a complaint by the family members, case has been registered under Disha, Nirbhaya and POCSO. Neeraj had come to the hospital and was working as a painter, the police said.

