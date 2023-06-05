Nagarkurnool: CM to inaugurate Integrated District Offices Complex on Tuesday

The Integrated District Offices Complex, housing 32 government offices under one roof, will be inaugurated by CM KCR in Nagarkurnool.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Nagarkurnool: The Integrated District Offices Complex, housing 32 government offices under one roof, constructed at Rs.52 crore for better delivery of services to the people, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Constructed on a sprawling 12 acres, the spacious complex has the camp offices of the district collector, additional collectors, and district revenue officer besides residential quarters of the district-level officers. The modern complex comprises centrally air-conditioned chambers of the district collector and additional collectors, a fully equipped conference hall, three mini-meeting halls, and a spacious waiting hall for visitors, among other facilities.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the newly built SP office in the district and also the BRS district office. He is also slated to address a public meeting to be held on the outskirts near Velama function hall in Gadwal later in the day.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju, MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and other district officials inspected the venue of the public meeting on Monday.